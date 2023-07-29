Carter BloodCare declares blood supply in critical need

KILGORE, Texas — Carter BloodCare has announced that the supply of Type O blood, both O positive and O negative, has reached critical levels.
Under critical-level conditions, Carter BloodCare said the community has less than one day’s supply of Type O blood on-hand. This shortage has a direct impact on the health of the communities served by Carter BloodCare in North, Central and East Texas. Under critical-level conditions, surgeries and medical procedures may be delayed for an extended time until the necessary blood becomes available.
While all blood types are needed, the critical-level status for type O is the most serious health situation for the community. O negative is the universal donor blood type, meaning it can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type. O negative is also the only type of blood used to treat premature and unborn babies. O positive can be used in emergency situations, such as severe trauma or massive bleeding injuries sustained in vehicle accidents.
