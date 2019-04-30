TYLER, Texas — The current Carter BloodCare roster has room for new community blood donors.

According to Carter BloodCare, there is always room to give blood at a hometown drive.

Carter BloodCare says one of the main reasons cited for not giving blood is because many people believe their donation is not needed. This is far from the truth in East Texas.

The organization says about three million people are eligible to give blood but only two hundred thousand blood donors were reported in 2018.

Potential blood donors, ages 16 through 45 are in high demand. If you fall in between this age group, you are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood in May.

This will help boost the community blood supply before the annual "giving slump" this summer, which occurs in June, July, and August.

Here are several departments hosting blood drives in May.

Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting a blood drive from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at 2521 W. Front St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Mandy Watson at 903-533-5211.

City of Tyler Health Fair is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at 2000 W. Front St. in the Carter BloodCare bus parked at the Harvey Hall Convention Center. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at 903-571-9667.

Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint are hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at 1814 Roseland in the conference room. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Misti Gable at 903-525-3355.

If you plan to give blood, remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood.

Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds.

Donors must also present a government-issued photo ID at each donation.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent.

If you would like more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, you may call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.





