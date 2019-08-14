TYLER, Texas — Carter BloodCare will be hosting five community blood drives during the month of August. If you have never donated blood, the organization is asking that you reconsider.

The organization says several misconceptions keep potential blood donors from saving lives.

You are never too old to give. There is no upper age limit for donating blood. Currently, almost half of the blood donors are over age 50. Potential blood donors may begin volunteering at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently.

There is no upper age limit for donating blood. Currently, almost half of the blood donors are over age 50. Potential blood donors may begin volunteering at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently. If you have tattoos, you can still give blood. Those with tattoos or body piercings that were performed at Texas licensed and registered facilities are welcomed to donate blood without any wait time between the procedure and your donation.

Those with tattoos or body piercings that were performed at Texas licensed and registered facilities are welcomed to donate blood without any wait time between the procedure and your donation. Taking medications may or may not prevent you from giving blood. Many medications are acceptable. But Carter BloodCare says if in doubt, inquire first. Carter BloodCare’s staff answer all kinds of questions about donor eligibility, which can be found on the Carter BloodCare web site.

The following are the locations the blood drives will be taking place:

Brookshire's from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 16 at 100 Rice Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact David Pike at (903) 561-6247.

from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 16 at 100 Rice Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact David Pike at (903) 561-6247. BXS Insurance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 16 at 7600 Broadway Avenue in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Shelly Cheavens at (903) 575-8983.

from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 16 at 7600 Broadway Avenue in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Shelly Cheavens at (903) 575-8983. Marvin United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, August 18 at 300 W. Erwin St. in the fellowship hall. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Regina Childress at (903) 592-7396.

from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, August 18 at 300 W. Erwin St. in the fellowship hall. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Regina Childress at (903) 592-7396. Deerwood Apartments from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 23 at 2801 Calloway Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lauren Johnston at (903) 566-1995.

from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 23 at 2801 Calloway Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lauren Johnston at (903) 566-1995. UT Health Tyler from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, August 23 at 701 Olympic Plaza Circle in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Allison Pollan at (903) 596-3725.

RELATED: Donating platelets to help shooting victims

RELATED: East Texas woman spreads awareness about plasma donation shortage

RELATED: Carter BloodCare seeking additional donors in East Texas

RELATED: ETX blood supplies critically low