Reps. Carter, Moran propose legislation to remove regulatory barriers in broadband upgrades

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) and Congressman Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) introduced the Proportional Reviews for Broadband Deployment Act on Tuesday, May 16, which they say will remove the additional permitting process for upgrades made to wireless towers.



According to the congressmen, under current law, any changes made to existing wireless towers must undergo burdensome environmental and historic preservation reviews. They says this causes broadband improvements are delayed. They say their bill "makes all the difference in getting high-speed internet into rural communities that desperately need access."

“Our regulatory process is too burdensome, and it hurts innovation. This bill will ensure that minor, essential upgrades to our wireless infrastructure are not held up by unnecessary bureaucratic delays,” said Rep. Carter.

“Closing the digital divide for those living in rural America is long overdue. This commonsense legislation reforms the burdensome permitting process that holds back American communities from broadband improvements and access. I am proud to work alongside Congressman Buddy Carter (GA-01) to introduce this essential piece of legislation that will connect our communities to the rest of America by reducing regulatory barriers needed to make necessary broadband upgrades,” said Rep. Moran.