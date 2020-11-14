x
Carthage Book Club plans virtual Christmas Tour of Homes

The 23-year-old tradition will look a little different this year.
The gazebo in Anderson Park, erected by the Carthage Book Club 51 years ago for the beautification of the town square and the enjoyment of the community, is one of several outdoor venues whose Christmas lights will be featured in the Virtual Christmas Tour of Homes presented by the Book Club this year on December 6 at 2 p.m. COVID-19 considerations forced the change to a virtual format for the club’s 24th annual home tour, and more homes to see, plus a few outdoor venues, were a resulting benefit of this change.

CARTHAGE, Texas — The Carthage Book Club has been providing and supporting worthy service projects in our area for over 112 years. The Book Club’s annual fundraiser, the Christmas Tour of Homes, has been a community tradition for the past 23 years.

COVID-19 considerations have forced the club to revamp its Tour of Homes efforts this year, so that the 24th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be a virtual tour. Visitors will continue the tradition of seeing festive and beautifully decorated homes in the East Texas area — but from the comfort of their own homes, or from New York City, or from wherever else in the world they happen to be!

The virtual tour will air beginning on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and may be viewed on Fidelity Channel 18, on Facebook or over the internet at easttexastoday.com. A video of the tour will be archived so that anyone unable to watch the presentation on Dec. 6 may watch it at any time through the end of the year. 

