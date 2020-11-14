Carthage Book Club plans virtual Christmas Tour of Homes

The 23-year-old tradition will look a little different this year.

CARTHAGE, Texas — The Carthage Book Club has been providing and supporting worthy service projects in our area for over 112 years. The Book Club’s annual fundraiser, the Christmas Tour of Homes, has been a community tradition for the past 23 years.

COVID-19 considerations have forced the club to revamp its Tour of Homes efforts this year, so that the 24th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be a virtual tour. Visitors will continue the tradition of seeing festive and beautifully decorated homes in the East Texas area — but from the comfort of their own homes, or from New York City, or from wherever else in the world they happen to be!

The virtual tour will air beginning on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and may be viewed on Fidelity Channel 18, on Facebook or over the internet at easttexastoday.com. A video of the tour will be archived so that anyone unable to watch the presentation on Dec. 6 may watch it at any time through the end of the year.