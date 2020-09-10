x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Carthage Christmas parade canceled due to COVID-19

“We look forward to next year and our 75th annual with some very special additions."
Credit: Panola Watchman

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Chamber of Commerce’s parade committee has decided to cancel the annual Carthage Christmas Parade because of COVID-19.

In a statement, the chamber of commerce said the cancellation was necessary because of concerns for the health of the children on the floats and in the vehicles, as well as the crowds gathered to watch.

“We look forward to next year and our 75th annual with some very special additions,” the chamber said of the 2021 parade. “It will be held Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Please mark the date and join us.”

Read more from our newspaper partners the Panola Watchman