Carthage Christmas parade canceled due to COVID-19

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Chamber of Commerce’s parade committee has decided to cancel the annual Carthage Christmas Parade because of COVID-19.

In a statement, the chamber of commerce said the cancellation was necessary because of concerns for the health of the children on the floats and in the vehicles, as well as the crowds gathered to watch.

“We look forward to next year and our 75th annual with some very special additions,” the chamber said of the 2021 parade. “It will be held Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Please mark the date and join us.”