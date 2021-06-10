Carthage felon sentenced to 72 months for illegal possession of firearm

Tyreese Williams, 34, has been convicted for seven prior felonies.

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, a Carthage man was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

Tyreese Williams, 34, pleaded guilty on March 3, 2021 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

“Felons who possess firearms endanger our communities and are a priority for federal prosecution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Our office will continue to partner with federal, state, and local agencies to keep firearms out of the wrong hands. As a seven-time convicted felon, Tyreese Williams should have expected this day of reckoning.”

According to information presented in court, Williams was arrested on May 2, 2019 by deputies of the Panola County Sheriff's Office following a nine-mile high-speed chase where Williams’ speed exceeded 120 miles per hour. Deputies searched Williams’ car and found a handgun. While being placed under arrest, Williams informed the deputies that he had swallowed a large amount of methamphetamine just prior to surrendering to police.

Among his seven prior felony convictions, Williams has previously been convicted of evading detention in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (twice), felon in possession of a firearm, forgery (twice), and assault family violence by impeding an airway or circulation.

As a convicted felon, Williams is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 15, 2020.