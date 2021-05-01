Carthage gardening program teaches kids how to grow their own food

Life Code mentor Felita Ewans said the community garden shows kids how to create something of their own.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Last Monday, Master Gardener Doug Buchan was busy teaching a group of kids about composting and soil.

“The plant will not grow if the soil’s not good because the microorganisms are what feed the roots, and so if the soil’s not good, no microorganism, no food for the plant, the plant dies,” he said. “That’s why we work hard at making sure the soils are good.”

Life Code Mentoring Group’s gardening program, “Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities” is underway, teaching the basics every Monday evening at the A.L. Turner Community Center in Carthage. There are four more Mondays in the program.

“Some of these children will be able to go back and teach at their own homes to their parents,” Life Code mentor Felita Ewans said. “So these are things that they will be able to take forward, and it teaches them that you’re taking care of something. I mean it’s so many life lessons, and that’s basically what Life Code is about, is teach the kids life lessons. Teaching them how to treat other people. Teaching them business skills, entrepreneurial skills."