Carthage High School students helping South Louisianians with relief drive

After a devastating hurricane season, the Honor Society is asking for donations from the community for those hit hardest.

CARTHAGE, Texas — The residents of Moss Bluff, Cameron and Lake Charles, Louisiana have not had an easy year, what with both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta devastating the area earlier this year.

The Carthage High School chapter of the National Honor Society is working to lend a hand and give out needed supplies to those South Louisianians.

“They’re really suffering the blow,” Senior Caroline Baldree said. “There’s immediate support there at the beginning and it’s always canned food, which is always helpful, but there are a lot of necessities that are forgotten. So this hurricane relief drive is really towards the practical things that are forgotten, like toilet paper, paper towels, hardware tools and trash bags. We’re really just trying to lighten the load for our friends in South Louisiana.”

The hurricane relief drive is running through Dec. 4, and community members are encouraged to donate supplies that the NHS officers will take down to South Louisiana in a few weeks.