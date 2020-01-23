CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage ISD voters will decide two bond propositions totaling $12 million during the May 2 elections.

Trustees officially called a bond election Monday night. Both propositions, which would fund maintenance work and technology purchases, would not raise the district’s current tax rate, Business Manager Kathy Worley said.

“The main thing that we want to stress is that it will not increase our tax rate,” Worley told trustees Monday. “We’re not asking you to increase our tax rate, and, in fact, our tax rate went down by seven cents this past year. It’ll go down a little bit next year, and then it will continue to go down for the next few years.”

