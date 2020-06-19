A Carthage High School student who used a racial slur and chanted "white power" in Snapchat posts has disciplined consistent with the district's extracurricular code of conduct, Superintendent John Wink said.

The video has been shared among concerned parents in the past week. Wink said privacy rules preclude the district from releasing further information about the student or disciplinary actions taken.

"Carthage ISD is aware of social media activity by a current student which has gained widespread attention," Wink said in a statement. "The comments can be characterized as hate speech and while made on the student's personal account, identified the student as being from CHS, which has caused disruption to our school community and operations.

Read more from our newspaper partners the Panola Watchman.