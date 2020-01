CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage Independent School District is investigating a concerning social media message sent to a student.

According to Carthage ISD, the district was made aware of a social media message sent to one student saying "do not come to school today".

The district is working with law enforcement and extra security measures are being taken as a precaution.