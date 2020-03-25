Carthage ISD served 833 students on its first day of the COVID-19 closure, Superintendent John Wink said Monday.
About 30 buses were put into the effort, taking one lunch and one breakfast to children across Panola County.
“I will tell you today was a huge testament to the power of our district,” Wink said.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Panola Watchman.
RELATED: TEACHERS ON PARADE: Andy Woods teachers put on drive-by parade for students
RELATED: Jacksonville ISD staff hand out meals, learning packets for students
RELATED: Winona ISD adds second pickup location for curbside meals
RELATED: East Texas businesses deliver 'healthy' drinks to nurses through community donations
RELATED: Tyler ISD to extend curbside meal service through April 3
RELATED: LIST: East Texas school districts cancel classes, extend Spring Break due to coronavirus concerns
RELATED: LIST: School districts providing lunch during coronavirus break