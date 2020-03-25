Carthage ISD served 833 students on its first day of the COVID-19 closure, Superintendent John Wink said Monday.

About 30 buses were put into the effort, taking one lunch and one breakfast to children across Panola County.

“I will tell you today was a huge testament to the power of our district,” Wink said.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Panola Watchman.

