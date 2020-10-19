Carthage ISD suspends remote learning; all students to return to campus Nov. 2

Carthage ISD found remote learning to be "unsuccessful" for students and staff.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage ISD will be suspending at-home learning. All students must return to school Monday, November 2.

Back in August, when Carthage ISD reopened for the 2020-2021 school year, the district says 85% of their students and their families chose the on-campus-face-to-face instruction option, while 15% chose the at-home learning option.

Now, after 10 weeks of instructions, 92% of students are doing the face-to-face instruction method, while only 8% remain remotely.

After reviewing academic and attendance data of those students participating in remote learning, the Carthage ISD Board of Trustees found it to be "unsuccessful." With 60% of students failing classes in the 1st 6-weeks.

"Additionally, we have found the dual-instruction requirements being placed in our teaching staff cannot continue as our teachers do not have the time to close learning gaps created by last year's closure, and prepare every lesson in two different formats," the district said in a statement.

According to the district, they found that the incidence of COVID-19 infection among students remains extremely low with an infection rate of only 1%.

The district will offer remote learning only for students who need to be quarantined or isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test or COVID-19 symptoms.

If you are a parent of a student with a medical condition that would prevent that student from returning, you must provide documentation from a physician to your school nurse.