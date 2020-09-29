Carthage ISD teacher on leave after misconduct allegations

Janet Reddell also admitted to using her position to circumvent district protocols to get a particular diagnosis for a child, Superintendent John Wink said.

CARTHAGE, Texas — A Baker-Koonce Intermediate School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after the district said she admitted to handing out a drug without a proper prescription.

The teacher, Janet Reddell, also admitted to using her position to circumvent district protocols to get a particular diagnosis for a child, Superintendent John Wink said.

The Carthage ISD school board, in a special meeting Monday, voted to await the outcome of a State Board of Educator Certification investigation before taking action on Reddell's employment.