Carthage ISD to decrease tax rate by 18.5 cents

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage ISD taxpayers will see a lower tax rate this year as a result of legislation that requires the district to compress its tax rate by 18.5 cents.

The district is proposing a total tax rate of 0.8992 per $100 valuation: 0.6692 cents on the maintenance and operations side of the budget, which governs day-to-day expenses such as payroll, and 0.2300 cents on the debt side, which covers voter-approved debts from bond elections.

Last year’s rate was $1.0846 per $100 valuation.