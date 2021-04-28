Carthage man accused in US Capitol riots to be on pretrial release

Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage, will be released on electronic monitoring pending trial. No such order was granted for Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A federal judge has granted pretrial release for an East Texas man held on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Thomas F. Hogan ordered Monday during arraignment that Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage, will be released on electronic monitoring pending trial. No such order was granted for Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, who was also in court Monday on charges related to the riots.

Harkrider is charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on capitol grounds or buildings, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building in the District Court for the District of Columbia.