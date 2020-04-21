CARTHAGE, Texas — Clarence Thompson IV, of Carthage, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being housed at the Panola County Detention Center, with bond information not yet available.

Carthage Assistant Police Chief Blake Smith said officers were called to Live Oak Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday for reports of gunshots. Smith said officers found several people in a yard, but no one knew anything.

Officers then received a call from UT Health Carthage, who reported a gunshot victim, Smith said. Officers went to the hospital and found a woman had a gunshot wound in her chest.

