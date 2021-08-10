Carthage man on bicycle struck and killed by vehicle

The accident occurred on State Highway 149 in Panola County.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A Carthage man has died after being struck while riding a bicycle early Monday morning on State Highway 149 in Panola County.

According to officials, 66-year-old Robert Owens was riding a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle traveling northwest on State Highway 149 at the same time a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northwest.

Owens was struck by the Chevrolet and pronounced at the scene.

According to officials the bicycle Owens was without lights or reflectors.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.