A Carthage man accused of, among other things, killing a Longview woman before engaging in an armed standoff, surprised court officials Thursday by pleading guilty to his charges.

RELATED: POLICE: Carthage man arrested for kidnapping child, killing woman, injuring another during 10-hour standoff

Jeffrey Mickens, 49, told 123rd District Court Judge LeAnn Rafferty that he did not want a trial.

“I’m pleading guilty from the gate, so we’re going to save the state a lot of time and a lot of money,” Mickens said. “When this first starts, I’m saying I’m pleading guilty to every charge that you gave.”

RELATED: Man accused in deadly standoff pleads not guilty to all charges

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.