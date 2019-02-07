PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A Carthage man who pleaded guilty in a 2018 fatal shooting and armed standoff in Holland’s Quarters has been sentenced to 80 years in prison.

123rd District Judge LeAnn Rafferty handed down the sentence Tuesday morning, giving Jeffrey Mickens 80 years in prison on each of the charges of murder, attempted capital murder of a peace officer and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. She also sentenced him to 20 years on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The sentences will run concurrently. He was given credit for time served.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.