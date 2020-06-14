PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A staff member who contracted COVID-19 while employed at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Facility in Carthage has filed a lawsuit alleging the company failed to provide a safe working environment during the pandemic.

Lolita Ingram filed the lawsuit against the Briarcliff and Stonegate Senior Living LLC, Briarcliff’s parent company, in the 123rd District Court on Wednesday. She is seeking more than $1 million in relief from a jury trial.

Briarcliff’s facility was one of two Carthage nursing homes to see a large number of COVID-19 cases, with 72 cases and 12 deaths reported among residents and staff, according to statistics that have been released by Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones. The facility was celebrating becoming “COVID free” last week and planned a memorial and celebration of life Friday.

