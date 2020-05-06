PANOLA, Texas — A Carthage nursing home is re-testing its residents for the coronavirus after it said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission reported testing anomalies.

Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Tuesday a total of 38 people at Carthage Healthcare Center had tested positive for COVID-19, with 22 residents and 16 staff members affected.

But Carthage Healthcare Center's parent company, Senior Living Properties LLC, said in an email Friday that they had been notified that the lab their testing was sent to had testing anomalies and that new testing would be needed.

