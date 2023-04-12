Police searching for Carthage woman missing since Sept. 2022

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Tiara Williamson either in person or by phone is asked to contact the PPD at 903-693-3866.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARTHAGE, Texas — The Carthage Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tiara Williamson who has been missing since Sept. 2022.

Williamson’s family and friends have not seen or heard from her in months and are concerned for her safety. Williamson was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, black capri or spandex pants and was carrying a black purse.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Williamson either in person or by phone is asked to contact the PPD at 903-693-3866.