CARTHAGE, Texas — A Carthage salon owner is facing up to a $1,000 fine after she decided to open her shop for business while an emergency order prohibiting it because of COVID-19 was still in effect.

The Cuttin’ Hut owner Jennifer Broadus said the decision to start cutting hair again on May 1 was purely financial. She hasn’t received any unemployment or stimulus check.

“Bills are still coming due, and there’s no way to pay them,” she said. “It was tough. I had to make the decision to pay bills or lose what we had.”

