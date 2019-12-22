CARTHAGE, Texas — A Carthage woman has been charged after Panola County Sheriff’s Office officials said she sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy.

Alexis Lynn Hearnsberger, 29, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. She was arrested and released Thursday on bonds totaling $25,000.

The sheriff’s office said a mother reported Dec. 4 that she had found a number of sexually explicit photographs of an adult female, later identified as Hearnsberger, on her son’s cell phone — as well as text messages indicating that the woman and her son had engaged in sexual activity.

