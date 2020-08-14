Carthage's annual Potlatch Festival canceled because of COVID

Carthage’s annual Potlatch Festival will not take place this October like it has in years’ past thanks to COVID-19.
Carthage Main Street Manager Cindy Deloney said they cancelled it in an overabundance of caution to keep everybody — vendors, guests, volunteers — safe.
“We just thought it was the responsible thing to do right now, and want to try to regroup a little bit and come back stronger next year,” Deloney said. “Potlatch is really important to me and to all the people on the committee, and to not have it one year, it’s sad, but we know it’s the right thing to do, so it’s OK.”
