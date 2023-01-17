Case of former Smith County constable deputy accused of theft postponed until after ex-coworker's trial

Former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks testified for the prosecution when ex-Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was on trial.

TYLER, Texas — A former Smith County constable deputy accused of stealing while serving an eviction notice, who testified in the trial of her former boss, is prepared to do the same in the trial of her ex-coworker.

Former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant for theft accusations while issuing an eviction notice in January 2021.

Banks, former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant following a Texas Ranger investigation.

Traylor-Harris was found guilty of property theft by a public servant in the 241st District Court in December and sentenced to five years’ probation. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Banks testified for the prosecution when Traylor-Harris was on trial.

During a court hearing Tuesday morning, attorneys agreed to postpone Banks’ case until after Holman's trial as Banks is prepared to testify for the prosecution again.

According to judicial records, Holman is set to go on trial next Monday, Jan. 23.

According to arrest documents, Banks' body camera footage, which was turned on accidentally, shows Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks stealing objects from a Tyler residence on Jan. 26, 2021 during the eviction.

The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.

During Traylor-Harris’ trial, Banks testified that Traylor-Harris told her to “take what you want” and he made an unzipping motion on his shirt while they were inside the home. She claimed she felt forced to take the items and place them in her shirt.

“He was my boss so I’m going to do what he says to do,” Banks said. “I felt if I chose not to I would’ve most likely gotten fired.”

If there hadn’t been a Texas Ranger investigation, Banks said she would’ve kept the items.