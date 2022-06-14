New casino resort coming to Choctaw Nation

The 200,000 square-foot casino will include 600 slot machines, eight table games and many other amenities.

HOCHATOWN, Okla. — A second casino broke ground Tuesday morning in Choctaw Nation, expected to open late next year.

The new casino and resort, Choctaw Landing, is a $165-million project creating more than 2,000 new jobs in Hochatown, OK. It will be four stories and 200,000 square-feet with 100 hotel rooms, 600 slot machines, eight table games, restaurants, bars, a pool, a beer garden, a family-friendly game zone and an outdoor amphitheater.

Additionally, the new resort will have an adjoined mercantile which will act as a small grocery store with three dining options and a 24-pump gas station, a news release from Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma stated.

“At the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, our goal is to continue to provide for our fellow tribal members, families and our community,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton at the groundbreaking ceremony. “Choctaw Landing will provide significant opportunities for local residents and the future availability and quality of this hotel will not only attract business, but tourism opportunities for Choctaw Nation Reservation in Southeast Oklahoma.”

The lead partners on the project are Manhattan Construction Company and JCJ Architecture, who have worked with the Choctaw Nation before on other projects, the release added.

Hochatown is the site of a historical Choctaw Village with many Choctaw still living in the area. The design of the resort will reflect their culture and include history and display art made by tribal members.