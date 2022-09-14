Mysterious casket found buried on woman's property in Crosby area, HCSO says

Texas EquuSearch used ground penetrating radar and probed the area to determine a casket was buried under a mound.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mysterious full-size burial vault or casket was found Tuesday buried on a large tract of land that a family purchased last year, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a full excavation has not been done yet.

The casket was found on a 1 ½ acre track lot on Barrett Road just east of Crosby Lynchburg Road in northeast Harris County.

The tract of land where the casket was found is near Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery, but a representative of the cemetery said all their plots were accounted for.

The new owner of the lot told deputies her family purchased the land in March 2021.

Investigators said they believe the casket was buried on the site around November 2021. The new property owner told deputies her family noticed two ornamental wrought iron posts with a lantern jar and fresh flowers on the mound.

The new owners said they reviewed their copy of the property survey, consulted with the cemetery, and concluded the casket was on their lot. The new owner placed a note in the lantern, requesting the family contact her, but did not receive a response.

It is possible that someone buried it without permission and without loved ones knowing.

On Tuesday, deputies along with Texas EquuSearch, visited the site. Equusearch used ground-penetrating radar and probed the area around the mound, investigators said. They confirmed that a vault or casket was buried under the mound.

If you have any information that can shed some light, contact HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100.