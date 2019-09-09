CASS COUNTY, Texas — Cass County officials issued a burn ban Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

Other East Texas counties under a burn ban (as of Monday, September 9) are:

Greg County

Henderson County

Anderson County

Houston County

Trinity County

Upshur County

Marion County

Rusk County

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties across the state currently under burn bans, click here.

