CASS COUNTY, Texas — Cass County officials issued a burn ban Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

Other East Texas counties under a burn ban (as of Monday, September 9) are:

  • Greg County
  • Henderson County
  • Anderson County
  • Houston County
  • Trinity County
  • Upshur County
  • Marion County
  • Rusk County

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.  

To check out other counties across the state currently under burn bans, click here.

RELATED: While burn bans may not be in effect, you should know these fire safety tips