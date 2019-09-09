CASS COUNTY, Texas — Cass County officials issued a burn ban Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department.
No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.
Other East Texas counties under a burn ban (as of Monday, September 9) are:
- Greg County
- Henderson County
- Anderson County
- Houston County
- Trinity County
- Upshur County
- Marion County
- Rusk County
In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.
To check out other counties across the state currently under burn bans, click here.
