Cass County Judge announced the county's second death related to COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

As of June 15, at 4 p.m. the county has 34 cases of coronavirus and 31 recoveries.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: Judge confirms Cass County's first death related to COVID-19