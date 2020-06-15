Cass County Judge announced the county's second death related to COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
As of June 15, at 4 p.m. the county has 34 cases of coronavirus and 31 recoveries.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
