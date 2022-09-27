Officials searching for Cass County woman missing for over a week

CASS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are searching for an East Texas woman who’s been missing for more than a week.



According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen Spanel, 64, was last seen Sept. 18 around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of CR 3214 in Atlanta.



She has gray hair, blue eyes and stands 5’6. She weighs 160 pounds and was wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes when she disappeared.



Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”



If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the CCSO at 903-756-7511.