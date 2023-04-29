Cass County Sheriff's Office searching for missing diabetic man last seen walking where his truck got stuck

Those who have information regarding his location should call 903-756-7511.

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen Thursday night walking after his truck had gotten stuck.



Larry Bob Ballard Jr., 56, is white, 5'8" and weighs 200 pounds. According to the sheriff's office, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and a long sleeve blue denim shirt.

He was seen at 11 p.m. Thursday on County Roads 2116 and 2118, where his truck was stuck. He was walking on foot toward the area north of Douglassville around Highway 8 and CR 2122.