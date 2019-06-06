JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The owners of Catfish King in Jacksonville have decided to close their doors after 30 years in business.

Owners Bob and Judy Settle released the following statement regarding their decision to close on Wednesday:

I would like to thank all the great customers and friends we have made over the past 30 years. We are grateful to all those that have walked through the doors of Catfish King of Jacksonville. Lots of ups and downs, but the wonderful people we have met and served has made it all worth the long hours and hard work. It saddens us, but it’s time to close these doors to open the retirement stage of our lives. I hope and pray the new owners cherish your patronage as much as Bob and I have. A special thanks to all our employees over the years for their true dedication without them none of this would have been possible. Thank you so much for being such a big part of our lives. We will always hold you close in our hearts.



Thank you,

Bob & Judy Settle

Catfish King of Jacksonville



