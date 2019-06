HAWKINS, Texas — The Hawkins Police Department has identified and charged two juveniles who they say vandalized the city park.

According to the HPD, the juveniles were caught on camera knocking over trash cans and scattering the garbage around the park. Police say the duo even took food from the donation box and wasted it.

"The actors in the criminal mischief are identified and charged," the HPD said in an updated statement. "Together, we can get anything done for our city! Thank you."