Cavender's in Tyler to move into old Stein Mart building during remodeling

Along with the Tyler location, there are four Cavender's in East Texas, including Longview, Lufkin and Palestine.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — People shopping at Cavender's in Tyler will soon have to visit a different location while the western wear shop undergoes renovations.

Emily Maldonado, manager at the Tyler location, said the Cavender's, located at 2025 WSW Loop 323, will close on May 15 for remodeling.

The store will then reopen at the former Stein Mart, located at 2125 S. Broadway Ave in Tyler, on May 17 and remain there for about six months while the Loop 323 spot gets renovated, she said.