TYLER — A love triangle took a deadly turn last week.

On July 23, Tony Waters shot his ex-girlfriend Ladidre Blevins in the head. She spent several days in the hospital recovering.

But now the real road to recover begins for Blevins, as she now has to come to grips with the fact Waters took the life her son, Daquan Munson, and her boyfriend, Charlie Verdell.

Blevins says what bothers her the most is that she must bury her son, a tragic reality no mother should have to endure.

"I’ve going to have my son’s funeral this weekend," Blevins said. “It’s really killing me, because I haven’t seen him."

Blevins has a vivid recollection of the moments leading up to the shootings, from what she saw to what was said during the altercation before the shootings.

"[Waters] was like, ‘Open the door and just let me in,'" Blevins remembered. "So, I let him in and he seen Charlie. And Charlie was like, ‘You can just come in and I’ll leave.’ But he didn’t want to let Charlie leave and when he got ready to go outside, that’s when he shot him.”

Blevins revealed to CBS 19 the complications of the love triangle between Waters, Verdell and herself, including how it came about and how it fell apart.

She also expressed her feelings on Waters's eventual suicide.

