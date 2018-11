AUSTIN — CBS News is projecting Sen. Ted Cruz to retain his seat over challenger Beto O'Rourke in the U.S. Senate.

The Senate election set records for fundraising and money spent for a Senate election.

The two candidates campaigned furiously across the state of Texas in an election that received nationwide attention.

With Cruz's victory, Republicans will likely retain control of the United States Senate.

This story will be updated.

