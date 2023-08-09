CBS19 donates $5,000 to SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — At CBS19, we -partner with organizations that put East Texas first -- like the SPCA of East Texas.
As a partnership with the SPCA of East Texas, we've created Tuesday Tails to highlight the need for fosters and FUR-ever families for our most vulnerable furry friends. With this $5,000 donation, the SPCA of East Texas can continue to care for dogs and cats until they can find loving homes.
The SPCA of East Texas also provides vaccinations, as well as spay-and-neuter services through their low-cost Snippet Clinic.