CBS19 donates $5,000 to SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — At CBS19, we -partner with organizations that put East Texas first -- like the SPCA of East Texas.

As a partnership with the SPCA of East Texas, we've created Tuesday Tails to highlight the need for fosters and FUR-ever families for our most vulnerable furry friends. With this $5,000 donation, the SPCA of East Texas can continue to care for dogs and cats until they can find loving homes.