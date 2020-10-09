CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Daingerfield's Davin Nelson

In his third season as the helm for the Tigers, the young coach has brought much success in a short amount of time.

DAINGERFIELD, Texas — With the 2020 Texas high school football season well underway, Daingerfield head football coach Davin Nelson has been voted our Week 1 Coach of the Week.

"This is my first head coaching job, and it's a blessing to be at a place like Daingerfield," said Nelson.

Ranked as No. 3 in Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football 3A-Division II preseason poll, Daingerfield looks to be dangerous again with dual-threat quarterback Zaylon Jeter back under center.

Nelson says Jeter’s knowledge and understanding of the game, on both sides of the ball, has grown a lot throughout the offseason.

The Tigers are currently 1-1 on the season and will take on Sabine Friday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m.