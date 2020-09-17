CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Gladewater's Jonny Louvier

Going into his first season at the helm for the Bears, Louvier inherits a team filled with talent and plenty of experience.

GLADEWATER, Texas — Gladewater Bears head football coach Jonny Louvier highlights CBS19's Coach of the Week for the second week of the contest!

It’s a full circle moment for the young head coach.

Louvier is a 2002 graduate of Gladewater High School where he shined as a four-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball and track).

As a senior quarterback, under then-head coach David Hussman, he earned honorable mention All-State accolades. He was named the District 14-3A Offensive Player of the Year and was a two-time All-East Texas selection.

He threw for more than 4,500 yards and 44 touchdowns in high school, while racking up nearly 1,400 yards and 15 scores on the ground.

Louvier also won the Wendy's High School Heisman and was named to the Academic All-State team.

On the basketball court, he earned district MVP honors twice.

He still holds the Gladewater High School records for most career passing yards (4,502), most passing yards in a season (1,941), most career touchdown passes (44) and most touchdown passes in a season (18).

“I remember being in the stands at the Southlake Carroll games, the Daingerfield games, and then being able to play in the stadium was big to me," said Louvier. "The community support is great.”

Louvier comes to Gladewater after spending a season at Spring Hill. He led the Panthers to their first playoff appearance since 2007. They also claimed their first postseason victory since 2004.