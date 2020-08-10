x
CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Pine Tree's Kerry Lane

In his fifth season as the head coach for the Pirates, Lane has built an expectation of winning.
LONGVIEW, Texas — In his fifth season as the head coach for the Pine Tree Pirates, Kerry Lane has built an expectation of winning.

Pine Tree returns a total of 15 starters with plenty of talent and experience. 

With veteran quarterback DJ Freeman under center, the Pirates are destined to make some noise this year.

"He’s played a lot of football and baseball," Lane says. "He’s just a kid that’s just been on the field a lot in his life. He’s used to it, and he’s comfortable.” 

Pine Tree is currently 2-0 and will look keep their undefeated streak alive as they face Kennedale on Friday.

