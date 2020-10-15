CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Whitehouse's Marcus Gold

In his third season at the helm for the Wildcats, Gold says he’s fortunate to be in this position.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold is our CBS19 Week 6 Coach of the Week.

In his third season at the helm for the Wildcats, Gold says he’s fortunate to be in this position.

“These guys make it easy, even through these hard times during these last few months and how we left school right after spring break," Gold said. "These kids haven’t stopped working, and we always talk about keep climbing.”

Whitehouse is off to a 3-0 start and will look to kickoff district play against Nacogdoches next Friday.

"They are always very talented and well coached," said Gold. "It’s always been a game that comes down to a fourth quarter, last drive. It happens like that every single year, and we’re going to go through some adversity. It’s going to be important that our young guys adapt to that.”

Despite being a young team, Gold believes that the confidence comes from the impact of one NFL star.