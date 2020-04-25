DAINGERFIELD, Texas — Daingerfield High School alum Denzel Mims is headed to the "The Big Apple."

The 6'3, 207-pound Baylor wide receiver was taken by the New York Jets with the 59th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT BIOGRAPHY

Mims' family reunions are stacked with former football players. Three of his brothers played high school football. His cousin, David Mims II, played cornerback at Texas State, and David's father, also named David, was a running back for Baylor. Another cousin, Keyarris Garrett, led the nation in receiving yards as a senior and was signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent. Mims built an impressive resume at DHS, including earning honorable mention All-State honors in football, District MVP honors in basketball and winning the Class 3A 200-meter state title as a junior. He became Baylor's next "big thing" at receiver in his sophomore season, as Big 12 coaches voted him second-team all-conference after he started 11 of 12 games played and caught 61 passes for 1,087 yards (17.8 per catch) and eight touchdowns. Mims had a huge outing against Oklahoma that year, grabbing 11 throws for 192 yards and three scores. He did not see many passes his freshman year (four catches for 24 yards and 6.0 yards per catch in 11 games) due to the presence of talented players like KD Cannon and Ish Zamora ahead of him on the depth chart. His production dropped as the Bears took a step back in 2018 (55 catches, 794 receiving yards, 14.4 yards per catch), but he still managed a team-high eight receiving scores in 12 games with 10 starts. The Bears were back in 2019, partially because Mims was again torching opponents (66 catches, 1,020 receiving yards, 15.5 yards-per-catch, 12 receiving TDs in 14 starts) on his way to first-team all-conference honors.

The NFL gave Mims a draft grade of 6.33 (will be starter within first two seasons) and compared his style of play to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

