FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston High School alum Kendrick Rogers is staying in the Lone Star State.

The 6'4, 208-pound Texas A&M wide receiver will sign with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, according to CBS Sports' Patrik Walker.

NFL DRAFT BIOGRAPHY

Rogers was a three-star recruit and first-team All-District pick his senior year (and District MVP in basketball) at FHS when signing on with the home-state Aggies. He also finished fourth at the state track meet in the 200-meter dash. Rogers redshirted his first year in College Station and caught just 11 passes for 99 yards (9.0) in 13 games (one start) in 2017. He saw more passes in 2018, catching 27 for 336 yards (12.4 per) and five scores in 12 games. Rogers started seven of 13 games played in his final year on campus, collecting 30 throws for 351 yards (11.7 per) and two touchdowns.

The NFL gave Rogers a draft grade of 5.40 (priority free agent).

The NFL contributed to this article.