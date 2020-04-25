LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School alum Broderick Washington is on his way to the "Charm City."

The 6'2, 305-pound Texas Tech defensive tackle was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT BIOGRAPHY

A three-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, Washington started all 37 games for TTU over his sophomore (44 tackles, two sacks), junior (41 tackles, seven for loss, three sacks), and senior seasons (39 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups). Washington started once as a freshman, as well, playing in all 12 games (14 tackles, one sack).

The NFL gave Washington a draft grade of 5.95 (backup/special-teamer) and compared his style of play to Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

The NFL contributed to this article.