LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School alum JaMycal Hasty is headed to Cali.

The 5'8, 205-pound Baylor running back was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

NFL DRAFT BIOGRAPHY

Hasty was an honorable mention all-state pick as a junior running back at LHS but missed most of his senior season with a stress fracture in his back. Baylor signed him anyway and let him heal with a redshirt year in 2015. Despite not starting in his first year on the field, he managed 119 carries for 623 yards (5.2 per) and three scores on the ground in 12 games in 2016 (three receptions, 26 yards, 8.7 average; eight kick returns, 160 yards, 20.0 average). Injuries struck him again in 2017, though, limiting him to eight games (76 carries, 314 yards, 4.1 ypc, one touchdown; 25 receptions, 105 yards, 4.2 average in three starts). Healthy as a junior, Hasty started 10 of 11 games (82 carries, 434 yards, 5.3 ypc, four touchdowns; 26 receptions, 170 yards, 6.5 average, one touchdown). He got more work as a senior, garnering honorable mention All-Big 12 honors for the Bears and started three of 14 games (109 carries, 627 yards, 5.8 ypc, seven touchdowns; 25 receptions, 184 yards, 7.4 average; six kick returns, 118 yards, 19.7 average).

The NFL gave Hasty a draft grade of 5.91 (backup/special-teamer).

The NFL contributed to this article.