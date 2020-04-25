NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches High School alum Brandon Jones is headed to South Beach.

The 5'11, 198-pound University of Texas safety was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT BIOGRAPHY

Jones submitted a request for feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee last year and said he was happy with the result. He decided to return to Austin for his senior year, though, because of the team's potential as a championship contender. Jones picked up second-team All-Big 12 notice in 2019 as a 12-game starter (86 tackles, 4.5 for loss, one sack, two interceptions, four pass breakups). A shoulder injury limited him to minimal play in the team's bowl game. He had garnered honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2018 (70 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two interceptions in 10 starts) despite missing time with head and ankle injuries. He had started 12 games the previous year, recording 61 tackles, four for loss, and breaking up two passes. The former top-50 national prospect started one game as a true freshman in 2016 (16 tackles, one safety, two blocked kicks in 12 games). Jones' father, Bert, played football at SFA

The NFL gave Jones a draft grade of 5.99 (backup/special-teamer).

The NFL contributed to this article.