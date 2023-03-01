What is a CBS19 Eye on Weather Day?

TYLER, Texas — The CBS19 Weather Experts want to make sure you're prepared in the event of a severe weather outbreak in East Texas.
When our team has identified a day that has the protentional to produce severe weather, it will be labeled as an Eye on Weather Day.
"Eye on Weather Days be identified by the possibility of potential tornadoes and severe thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding," said CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony. "But we are also watching for high impact weather. High impact weather could be Heat Warnings or Hard Freeze Warnings. And when there’s a chance for a Winter Weather, we also want to make sure people are ready and prepared to take action to stay safe. When we have our eyes on a big weather maker, it’s a sign that people need to keep their eye on the weather on the days we designate Eye on Weather Days."
So, in short, what types of weather will indicate an Eye on Weather Day:
- Days we expect a Tornado Watch
- Days we expect a Severe Thunderstorm Watch
- Days we expect a Winter Storm Warning
- Days we expect a Winter Weather Advisory
- Days we expect a Hard Freeze Warning
- Days we expect an Excessive Heat Warning
- Days we expect anything hurricane or tropical storm related
- Days (in extreme cases) we expect excessive rainfall with the high potential for flash flooding
Stick with the CBS19 Weather Experts to make sure you're prepared for whatever comes our way. And, don't worry, we've got our eye on the weather!