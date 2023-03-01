What is a CBS19 Eye on Weather Day?

"Eye on Weather Days be identified by the possibility of potential tornadoes and severe thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding," said CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony. "But we are also watching for high impact weather. High impact weather could be Heat Warnings or Hard Freeze Warnings. And when there’s a chance for a Winter Weather, we also want to make sure people are ready and prepared to take action to stay safe. When we have our eyes on a big weather maker, it’s a sign that people need to keep their eye on the weather on the days we designate Eye on Weather Days."